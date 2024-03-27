Illinois Eatery Named 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The Entire State

Sometimes, it's nice to enjoy a fancy dinner out on the town with friends, family, or partners. Other times, dressing up and spending a lot of money can seem like a hassle. That's where the most casual restaurant in all of Illinois comes in. Why break the bank when you can enjoy fresh, quality food inside a restaurant that does not use decor to compensate for taste and take all of your money?

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the most causal restaurant in Illinois is Little Goat in Chicago.

Here's what The Daily Meal detailed about the absolute best casual restaurant in the entire state:

"A diner unlike any other, Little Goat is chef Stephanie Izard's follow-up to her acclaimed (and perpetually mobbed) flagship, Girl & the Goat, which is a perennial member of our 101 Best Restaurants in America club. The menu includes all-day breakfast featuring items like dark chocolate chip crunch pancakes, Fat Elvis Waffles (with banana, peanut butter, and bacon maple syrup), and the insanely delicious Ooey Gooey Cinnabun. Sandwiches include the Los Drowned (braised beef, avocado, butterkäse cheese, pickled peppers and onions, and spicy mayo); a pork belly scallion pancake with hoisin, bok choy salad, and ginger maple dressing; a sloppy Joe made with goat meat; and a grilled cheese filled with smoked Gouda, MontAmore cheese, pork guanciale, and smoked tomato. And we haven't even gotten to the burgers, salads, and desserts! Go and see for yourself how delicious the food here is."

