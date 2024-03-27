Juvenile Releases Fiery Music Video For '400 Degreez' 25 Years Later

Juvenile released his 400 Degreez album via Cash Money Records on November 3, 1998. It was led by his other hit singles "Ha" and "Back That Azz Up." The album was executive produced by Birdman and Slim with features from a young Lil Wayne, Turk, B.G. and JAY-Z, who hopped on the remix to "Ha." Juvie's LP hit the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart and reached the no. 2 slot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.



The music video comes in support of the digital deluxe reissue of 400 Degreez arriving this Friday, March 29. According to HipHop-N-More, a two-disc color vinyl version of the album will hit retailers on April 26. Juvenile's upcoming reissues will also include two new bonus tracks "Party" and "We Be Blowing Money."



Watch Juvenile's new music video above.