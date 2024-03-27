Juvenile Releases Fiery Music Video For '400 Degreez' 25 Years Later
By Tony M. Centeno
March 27, 2024
Juvenile is honoring his hit song "400 Degreez" with a visual celebration 25 years after it dropped.
On Tuesday, March 26, the longtime Cash Money affiliate delivered the official music video for the title track off his third studio album 400 Degreez. In the Diesel Filmz-directed flick, the Magnolia Projects native and veteran producer Mannie Fresh team up to perform the song. As they deliver the classic track, you can see throwback footage of young Juvie playing on a small TV while two gorgeous models cook up in the kitchen. Towards the end, the ladies made a cake with the album's cover surrounded by gold candles.
Juvenile released his 400 Degreez album via Cash Money Records on November 3, 1998. It was led by his other hit singles "Ha" and "Back That Azz Up." The album was executive produced by Birdman and Slim with features from a young Lil Wayne, Turk, B.G. and JAY-Z, who hopped on the remix to "Ha." Juvie's LP hit the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart and reached the no. 2 slot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.
The music video comes in support of the digital deluxe reissue of 400 Degreez arriving this Friday, March 29. According to HipHop-N-More, a two-disc color vinyl version of the album will hit retailers on April 26. Juvenile's upcoming reissues will also include two new bonus tracks "Party" and "We Be Blowing Money."
Watch Juvenile's new music video above.