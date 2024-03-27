Kate Middleton's Friends React To News Of Cancer Diagnosis

After months of public speculation, Kate Middleton recently revealed that she was diagnosed with stomach cancer following an abdominal surgery that took place in January. According to People, only a few individuals were made aware of the diagnosis. A former palace aide unveiled that the "circle of knowledge was very tight," meaning that the information was shared with a limited number of trusted individuals.

Some of the Princess of Wales' closest friends were not even aware of the extent of her diagnosis, and found out with the rest of the world on Friday (March 22) in the video Middleton posted to her shared X account with husband, Prince William.

"It was a heck of a shock," one friend of the royal commented. Despite conspiracy theories taking over the internet as she underwent preventative chemo for her condition, Middleton "held it together," a royal source divulged to People. Upon recovering from an abdominal surgery that took place on January 16th, the 42-year-old was informed that she had stomach cancer. Since then, she has attempted to recover in private amid finding the best way to break the news to her children, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis, before telling the world.