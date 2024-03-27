Man Accused Of Murdering Florida Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter Arrested

The man accused of murdering a young Florida mother and her 1-year-old daughter has been arrested nearly three years after the killing. On Tuesday (March 26), the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Doujon Duwayne Griffiths in the deaths of Massania Malcolm and her infant child Jordania.

Deputies said Griffiths was arrested during a traffic stop in New Jersey after Linden police officers noticed he had outstanding first-degree murder warrants out of Florida. He will be extradited to the Sunshine State to face the charges, according to officials.

On September 7, 2021, Malcolm and her boyfriend were shot at an apartment complex on Lake Heritage Circle, FOX 35 Orlando reports. The 20-year-old mother and her baby were found dead days later inside the same vehicle in a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive. Detectives believe Jordania died from being left alone in the hot car. The boyfriend, who's the baby's father, survived the shooting and was found inside their apartment.

Griffiths is also facing an attempted murder charge for shooting the boyfriend.

"No matter how many years have passed, we never forget our victims, and we hope this arrest brings some sense of peace and closure to our community and the two families shattered by this horribly tragic case," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.