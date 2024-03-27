Singer Duffy Breaks Silence After Sharing Shocking Details About Kidnapping

Duffy has broken her years-long social media silence since sharing shocking details about her kidnapping and sexual assault.

The Welsh singer, whose full name is Aimee Duffy, returned to social media this week for the first time in more than three years to share an inspirational video on her Instagram on the origin of happiness, per E! News.

"One day you're going to see it, that happiness was always about the discovery. The hope the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself," a voiceover explains in the video. "One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it. It was always about you."

The message seemed to resonated with the "Mercy" singer, who decided to shared the clip with her followers, writing in the caption, "A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy."

The post comes four years after Duffy publicly revealed in February 2020 that she had been a victim of sexual assault and kidnapping to a foreign country years earlier. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared how she had been drugged, raped and taken to another country where she was held captive for several days. Her experience led her to take a step back from the public eye for 10 years before ultimately sharing her story.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” she said at the time. “Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”