Stunning Beach Town Named The Best Summer Destination In Florida

Summertime is the peak season to experience just about any activity. Spending days in a massive theme park, taking scenic hikes through national parks, and soaking up the sun on a balmy beach are just some exciting things one can do during the season. Many destinations, however, stick out for taking advantage of the warm temperatures and amazing amenities to become a top-tier travel spot.

That's why TravelPulse presented a list of every state's best place to visit during the summer. Destin was named Florida's top summer travel destination!

This lovely beach town is gaining more notoriety thanks to the gorgeous waters, waterfront shops, theme parks, and nearby island getaways. Here's why it earned a place on the list:

"This beach town on the Panhandle's Emerald Coast lies within a day's drive of much of the East Coast & Midwest and each summer it comes alive with excited vacationers. Fill your days with fishing excursions (Destin owns the nickname 'Luckiest Fishing Village in the World') and pontoon trips to the floating party of Crab Island and your nights enjoying seafood at breezy beachside eateries. Or, just stick your toes in the sugar-white local sand."

Want more travel recommendations? Check out the full report on travelpulse.com.