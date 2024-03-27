Wisconsin Carolina Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of Wisconsin is North Beach, found in Racine. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Badger State:

"Welcome to kringle country, says TravelWisconsin.com! Indulge in some kringles — flakey, layered oval pastries — while enjoying 2,500 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline at the best beach in Wisconsin. North Beach is a designated Blue Wave Beach, so you know the water is clean. A great playground is also located here; plus, there's usually live music in the summer, and concession stands are ready to satisfy your every hunger and thirst."

