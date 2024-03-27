Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 27th

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 27th, drawing on ideals of skill, boldness, respect, agitation, balance, ego, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should trust your intuition as a guide today. Be cautious of "facts" from "untrusted sources." Try to avoid scrolling through social media today. Pay attention to your ego as the evening hours unfold.

"The moon drifts into mysterious Scorpio early this morning, dear Aries, putting you in an investigative mood. Your heightened intuition will guide you toward new truths, though you should be cautious when collecting facts from untrusted sources when Pluto becomes agitated. This cosmic climate could also trigger obsessive behaviors, tempting you to spend a little too much time combing social media or news feeds for answers. Luckily, Mars steps in to reconnect you with the self, making it easier to focus on what you need personally to feel empowered. Keep tabs on your ego this evening when the sun and moon form an unbalanced aspect."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you should commit time to those that matter most to you. Today is all about good vibes and being bold. Fortune favors the bold, Taurus. Be sure to chase your passions and work towards your goals today. Spend time alone this evening to restore balance to your day.

"The moon slides into Scorpio and the sector of your chart that governs love, dearest Taurus, nudging you to recommit to the bonds that matter most. However, you'll want to maintain healthy boundaries so that you're not distracted from important responsibilities when Pluto becomes agitated. Good vibes flow when Mars activates, inspiring you to move forward boldly, especially when it comes to establishing yourself as a valued member of society. Use this energy to chase passions, looking for support through community. Plan on laying low this evening when the sun and moon form an unbalanced connection, and consider embracing self-care."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should focus on the tasks at hand today. Do the best that you can to avoid stressful and agitating situations. No matter what happens today, do not compare yourself to others, Gemini. You are one of one!

"You'll focus highly on the day's tasks, darling Gemini, as the moon enters Scorpio and your solar sixth house. This energy is great for playing catch-up with your to-do lists, though you should be mindful not to stretch yourself too thin when Pluto becomes agitated. Luckily, a helping hand from Mars brings order to your agenda, helping you establish reasonable expectations and structures you can operate from without feeling too stressed. Avoid comparing yourself to others this evening when the sun and moon form an unbalanced connection, as doing so could lead to ego bruises while drumming up unnecessary competition."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should appreciate your natural skills today and avoid becoming agitated with others. You could experience a power struggle today, but this is only "petty competition." Be sure to rise about the drama today and focus on your own path. Do not get discouraged if you experience creative road blocks.

"A sparkle radiates from within, dearest Cancer, as the moon enters Scorpio and your solar fifth house. This luminary placement heightens your natural skills, though you should avoid relying too heavily on others for approval when brooding Pluto becomes agitated. This energy could also trigger power struggles, making it important that you steer clear of petty competition. Luckily, it'll be easy to rise above drama and focus on your own path when Luna blows a kiss to Mars, nudging you to chase your dreams with a bit of extra luck from beyond. Try not to be discouraged by creative blocks this evening when the sun and moon form an unbalanced aspect."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should get in touch with your emotions today. Do not give friends and acquaintances the power to drain your energy as the day unfolds, instead, focus on what matters to you and do everything you can to work towards your long term goals.

"The moon enters Scorpio early this morning, sweet Lion, putting you in touch with your needs and emotions. This energy is great for reconnecting with the self, though a harsh aspect to brooding Pluto suggests a loved one may monopolize your attention. Don't give others the freedom to drain you, taking special care to avoid obsessive or manipulative characters. Luckily, Mars steps in to strengthen your resolve, empowering you to rise above any murky situations that might pull you down. Use this energy to focus on your own path toward transformation, considering what or who is standing in the way of true growth."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you will be able to deeply understand your own emotions today. Tonight is all about romance. Your energy and your heart will attract others and draw you closer to your passions.

"You'll understand your emotions and those of others with more clarity, darling Virgo, as the moon enters intuitive Scorpio and your solar third house. This luminary placement opens the door for meaningful conversations, though you should avoid dishing out uninvited advice when brooding Pluto becomes agitated, as people won't be in the mood to embrace change. A romantic spark ignites when Luna blows a kiss to Mars, making it easier to get along with and attract others. Working on yourself by developing creatively and following passions can also bring luck to matters of the heart, so be sure to embrace your favorite activities."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel grounded as the day unfolds and find relief when interacting "with the beauty surrounding you." You might not find time for fun activities or hobbies that you enjoy today but you will productively cross items off your to-do list into the evening hours. Slow and steady wins the race, Libra! What you're doing now will impact your future.

"You'll feel grounded and connected to your emotions this morning, dearest Libra, as the moon migrates into Scorpio. You can find much relief when you interact with the beauty surrounding you, though a harsh connection with Pluto suggests you might not have much time for leisure or fun. Luckily, Mars steps in to bring some zest to your daily agenda, helping you feel accomplished and at ease with each item checked off your to-do list. Find motivation in the fact that with each small step you take toward the future, the more secure you become in the moment."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), your emotions will be heightened today but try not to get discouraged. Be sure to cast away pressure and anything that throws you off balance into the evening hours, Scorpio.

"The moon drifts into your sign early this morning, darling Scorpio, connecting with your planetary rulers, Pluto and Mars. This cosmic climate will heighten your emotions and the desire to do something bold, though you could get in your own way if you allow a fear of change to rule you. Connect with activities that stir passions within, and you'll soon find the confidence to persevere. Try not to be discouraged as all eyes turn toward your direction, but don't feel pressured to reveal plans or show work that isn't fully manicured when the sun and moon form an unbalanced aspect this evening."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you might feel a bit sleepy as the day opens. As difficult as it might be, take time to focus on you. Also take time to rest as you owe this to yourself, Sagittarius. Energy might be at an all time low as the evening hours approach so just take it easy!

"Sleepy energy guides you through the day, dearest Archer, as the moon enters Scorpio and your solar twelfth house. Meanwhile, a harsh connection with Pluto could make it difficult to find focus, and it may be necessary to ask questions or keep notes to cultivate clarity. Mars steps in to reinvigorate, though you may come to the realization that you're overdue for some rest at home. If possible, use this energy as an excuse to lay low while nurturing the body and mind. Your energy levels could fall flat this evening when the sun and moon form an unbalanced connection, so be sure to take things easy."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will bear a strong presence within your community and peers today. Be sure to hone in on your creative aspirations and passions as the hours unfold. Explore different cultures while simultaneously "taking a step back from the crowds." Find ways to restore your energy as the evening draws near.

"Your presence will be strong within your community and network of peers, dear Capricorn, as the moon enters intense Scorpio. Be mindful of how you carry yourself when Luna and Pluto square off, taking care to stay grounded and avoid stubborn dispositions. You'll feel elevated when Mars steps in to raise the vibration, helping you reclaim passion and the motivation to follow through on personal goals and creative ideas. This energy is also ideal for exploring different cultural scenes in your area. Consider taking a step back from the crowds to find restoration at home when the sun and moon form an unbalanced aspect this evening."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should start to get serious about the direction of your life today. Future you will benefit from small steps that you take now towards your dreams and aspirations. Live in the present moment and no matter what, chase everything with BOLD energy today.

"Get serious about what you do and do not need in your life, dear Aquarius, as the Scorpio moon and Pluto square off. Though it may not be simple to cut ties with people or situations that have been holding you back, doing so will benefit and empower you in the long run. Luckily, Mars motivates you on this journey, and you'll find it easier to connect with the present moment. Choose your next steps wisely, but don't be afraid to be bold. Watch your words this evening when the sun and moon share an unbalanced connection, and be sure to respect other people's boundaries."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should take some time to account for hope and blessings today. Focus on your passions and move in confidence among your peers. Tonight, you might connect with a higher power that allows you to tap into gratitude, Pisces.

"The moon enters Scorpio and your solar ninth house, sweet Fishy, blessing you with a newfound sense of hope and a bit of celestial luck. You'll be blessed under these cosmic conditions, though a harsh square to Pluto suggests you may hold yourself back or begin obsessing over "what ifs." Clear your mind and choose to move forward with confidence when Mars activates, promising to offer a safety net should you misstep. Following passions can elevate your current situation, especially when you bring a philosophical element to the table. Connect with your higher power and express gratitude when the sun and moon align this evening."

