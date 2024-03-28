Barbecue Chain Crowned The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In Florida

Dining in a restaurant is more about having a great meal. Many factors can elevate the dining experience, including decor, location, relaxing vibes, and great service from the employees. Some people visit eateries just to unwind, and plenty of establishments are perfect for those relaxing moments.

That's why The Daily Meal published a list of every state's "best casual" restaurant. Writers compiled the list based on several factors, including menu prices, ambiance, reputation, longevity, and is worth the travel.

According to the website, Florida's best casual restaurant is 4 Rivers Smokehouse! Customers adore this barbecue chain's meat-heavy platters and mouthwatering entrees, like the Six Shooter. This dish is baked cheese grits with pulled pork, coleslaw, and other goodies stacked on top. Writers also detailed what makes this longtime eatery so great:

"4 Rivers is the brainchild of Florida barbecue master John Rivers, and since opening in October 2009, it has become incredibly well-respected... Rivers' backstory is certainly nontraditional: He spent 20 years in the health care industry, but during his travels he decided to learn everything there is to know about barbecue, and after retiring he set about perfecting his own recipes, and the end result is some first-class barbecue. The smoker at each of the [15] Florida locations is on at full blast throughout the day and night, smoking everything from Angus brisket, St. Louis ribs, pork shoulders, and chicken to wings, jalapeños, and a 'brontosaurus' beef rib. The meat alone is enough to leave you happy and satisfied, but don't forget about the sandwiches, like the famed Texas Destroyer: smoked brisket, onion rings, jalapeños, and melted provolone smothered in house barbecue sauce."