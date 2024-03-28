Longtime Eatery Crowned The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In Washington

Dining in a restaurant is more about having a great meal. Many factors can elevate the dining experience, including decor, location, relaxing vibes, and great service from the employees. Some people visit eateries just to unwind, and plenty of establishments are perfect for those relaxing moments.

That's why The Daily Meal published a list of every state's "best casual" restaurant. Writers compiled the list based on several factors, including menu prices, ambiance, reputation, longevity, and is worth the travel.

According to the website, Washington State's best casual restaurant is Paseo! Customers adore this respected restaurant's Caribbean and Latin fare. While there's plenty of menu items to get excited about, the real standouts are their takes on classic sandwiches, as writers explain:

"In Seattle, Paseo has been a household name for more than 20 years thanks to its Caribbean-inspired sandwiches. Just about everything on the menu is ridiculously delicious (seriously, repeated visits are necessary), but if it's your first time, you need to order the Caribbean roast: pork shoulder that's marinated and slow-roasted, pulled and tucked into a toasted baguette and topped (like all of their sandwiches) with aïoli, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, romaine lettuce, and caramelized onions. Other standouts include the Smokin' Thighs (roasted skin-on chicken thighs, aïoli, cilantro, romaine, jalapeños, and caramelized onions) and the Paseo Press (roasted pulled pork shoulder, smoked ham, Swiss, aïoli, cilantro, banana peppers, and caramelized onions, pressed), one of the finest plays on the traditional Cubano you'll find anywhere."