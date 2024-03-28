Offset Ranks Migos Above Wu-Tang Clan & Others In Greatest Rap Group Debate

Offset continued by saying he respects N.W.A. and understands what the group did for the next generation. However, he said that he was too young to experience their impact.



"I do pay respects," he added. "I ain't no young head not knowing what's going on. They kicked the doors down for us."



Offset, Quavo and TakeOff formed Migos in 2008. The trio skyrocketed into superstardom following the release of their official debut single "Versace" in 2013, especially after Drake gave the song his remix treatment. The group dropped four albums, two EP's and numerous mixtapes during their time together. In 2022, the group seemingly disbanded amid heightened tension between Quavo and Offset, which led to Quavo and TakeOff's solo album.



After TakeOff passed away, Quavo and Offset continued to beef but eventually they reconciled and even reunited for a performance in honor of TakeOff. In response to the debate, Quavo also placed his group over the rest. The "Greatness" rapper took to his Instagram Story and reacted to Offset's ranking.



"Migos The Best Group In the world," Quavo wrote. "Hands Down long live Take🚀"



Watch Offset's entire interview on Club Shay Shay below.