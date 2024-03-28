Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Pic Of Her 'Happy Place' With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is enjoying snuggling up with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday (March 27), the "Love On" singer shared a sweet photo of her cuddled up with Blanco as the pair relax and seemingly doze on the couch, per People. In the adorable black-and-white snap, Gomez can be seen resting under a blanket as her beau lays next to her with an arm around her waist. It seems like there is no place the Rare Beauty founder would rather be as she wrote over the picture that she was in her "happy place."

Gomez and Blanco have reportedly been dating since last summer but have known each other for years, even collaborating in the past. The Only Murders in the Building star confirmed their romance in December, writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," and saying that he's "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Since the pair went official with their romance, they have not shied away from expressing their love for each other, sharing sweet backstage photos from awards shows as well as cuddly mornings in bed together. Earlier this month, Gomez shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend for his birthday, praising her "love" alongside several PDA-packed pics.