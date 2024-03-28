The Absolute 'Best Suburb' To Live In Michigan

Michigan is full of so many wonderful suburbs that it can be hard to choose the best place to live. Some people choose which suburb to live in based on their desired lifestyle. For example, individuals who enjoy boating and swimming might desire to live in a suburb next to a body of water. Individuals who take pleasure in a good hike might want to live in a neighborhood near forestation and trails.

To some, surroundings are less important than factors like safety, home value, education, and proximity to quality medical facilities. Regardless of your preference, there is one suburb in Michigan known for being the absolute best place to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best suburb to live in Michigan is Okemos.

Here's what Niche had to say about the best suburb in all of Michigan:

"Okemos is a suburb of Lansing with a population of 25,549. Okemos is in Ingham County and is one of the best places to live in Michigan. Living in Okemos offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Okemos there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Okemos and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Okemos are highly rated."

