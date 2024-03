The Absolute 'Best Suburb' To Live In Minnesota

Minnesota is full of so many wonderful suburbs that it can be hard to choose the best place to live. Some people choose which suburb to live in based on their desired lifestyle. For example, individuals who enjoy boating and swimming might desire to live in a suburb next to a body of water. Individuals who take pleasure in a good hike might want to live in a neighborhood near forestation and trails.

To some, surroundings are less important than factors like safety, home value, education, and proximity to quality medical facilities. Regardless of your preference, there is one suburb in Minnesota known for being the absolute best place to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best suburb to live in Minnesota is Falcon Heights.

Here's what Niche had to say about the best suburb in all of Minnesota:

"Falcon Heights is a suburb of Minneapolis with a population of 5,232. Falcon Heights is in Ramsey County and is one of the best places to live in Minnesota. Living in Falcon Heights offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Falcon Heights there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Falcon Heights and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Falcon Heights are highly rated."

