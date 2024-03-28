The Absolute 'Best Suburb' To Live In Texas

Texas is full of so many wonderful suburbs that it can be hard to choose the best place to live. Some people choose which suburb to live in based on their desired lifestyle. For example, individuals who enjoy boating and swimming might desire to live in a suburb next to a body of water. Individuals who take pleasure in a good hike might want to live in a neighborhood near forestation and trails.

To some, surroundings are less important than factors like safety, home value, education, and proximity to quality medical facilities. Regardless of your preference, there is one suburb in Texas known for being the absolute best place to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best suburb to live in Texas is Cinco Ranch.

Here's what Niche had to say about the best suburb in all of Texas:

"Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston with a population of 18,856. Cinco Ranch is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cinco Ranch offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Cinco Ranch and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Cinco Ranch are highly rated."

