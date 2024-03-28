Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 28th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 28th, drawing on ideals of passion, support, sparkle, playfulness, self-care, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might feel very elusive today. "Pleasant surprises" could light up your life despite the urge to lay low as the hours unfold. Avoid impulse purchases and restore you energy with a wellness routine as the night falls.

ARIES:

"The Scorpio moon and Saturn join forces this morning, dear Aries, putting you in an elusive mood. This comic climate grants permission to lay low, opening up only to those you trust and admire. Pleasant surprises could find you when Venus and Uranus share a sweet exchange, and you should keep your eyes peeled for small blessings and beautiful moments. Consider how investments can help you grow financially when Luna and Jupiter align, taking into account any debts you owe. Avoid impulse purchases when Uranus activates this evening. Empower yourself through self-care when Luna blows a kiss to Venus tonight."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will experience a social breakthrough today as you connect with others. Follow your heart as the hours unfold and try not to get caught up in matters that do not concern you. Spend some time focusing on community and harmony as the night falls.

TAURUS:

"Social breakthroughs could find you when the Scorpio moon and Saturn connect this morning, dearest Taurus, helping you climb toward notoriety. Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus share a sweet exchange, encouraging you to be your most authentic and playful self, even when in the company of strangers. Luck stirs when Jupiter activates, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Just try not to give away your heart too quickly when Luna and Uranus face off this evening, as it would be easy to get caught up. Show love to your community tonight when the moon aspects Venus, bringing harmony to your network."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will be appreciated for recent work efforts today allowing you to make a good impression at the office. Today is all about cultivating strategy and innovation. Do not get discouraged as you attempt to tackle your dreams. Tonight will be all about healthy routines.

GEMINI:

"Your hard work won't go unnoticed as the Scorpio moon and Saturn align this morning, dear Gemini, helping you make a good impression at work. Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus form a sweet exchange, brewing brilliant new strategies from below the surface. Don't be afraid to test conventions and find rewards when innovation is followed. Organization will serve you when Jupiter activates just before afternoon, reminding you to tackle big dreams one step at a time. Try not to be discouraged by curveballs when Uranus activates this evening. Establish healthy routines tonight when the moon blows a kiss to Venus."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might feel in control today as you experience support from close friends and family. Avoid spending too much time online as connecting with others could prove beneficial today. Take time to practice self-care as the night falls.

CANCER:

"You'll feel supported and in control when you put faith in yourself and the universe, darling Cancer, thanks to a sweet aspect between the Scorpio moon and Saturn. Good vibes flow when Venus and Uranus align, widening your social net with chance encounters and friendly breakthroughs amongst peers. Try not to over-invest in your online presence when Jupiter stirs, or your ego might take a hit. Consider pulling back from your screens altogether when the moon and Uranus face off, searching for excitement. Performs self-care as a spiritual practice when Luna blows a kiss to Venus tonight."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should set boundaries amongst your social circle today and simply give yourself space. Push towards your goals but appreciate the small things that contribute to a bigger vision overtime. Tonight is all about romance and connection, Leo! Maybe host a date?

LEO:

"Setting boundaries will give you space to reset and emotionally release, dear Leo, as the Scorpio moon aligns with Saturn. Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus share a sweet exchange, offering breakthroughs in intimacy by establishing ground rules everyone can agree with. An expansive energy blesses your home and career when Jupiter stirs, nudging you to nurture long-term goals. Just be mindful not to overshoot when Luna and Uranus face off this evening, understanding that success needs time to marinate. A romantic energy fills your space when the moon and Venus connect tonight, marking the ideal moment to practice self-care or host a date."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you should display stability, intelligence, and thoughtfulness to others today. This will put you in a position to receive great love and success. No matter what happens today, be flexible and open-minded to try new things. Today is all about keeping your "eyes peeled for opportunities and guidance." Take time to cultivate healthy communication within your relationship as the night falls.

VIRGO:

"Your ideas will take shape this morning, dearest Virgo, thanks to a helpful aspect between the Scorpio moon and Saturn. Demonstrate to others how stable, intelligent, and thoughtful you can be to make headway within matters of love and success. The stars offer blessings while Jupiter stirs this afternoon, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for opportunities and guidance. A buzz fills the air this evening when Luna opposes Uranus, and it'll be important that you stay flexible and open-minded. Spend some time building healthy relationships through the art of conversation when the moon blows a kiss to Venus."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should focus on their foundations this morning as connections unravel. Take time to appreciate your good health and change habits that need work. Today is all about establishing new routines and investing in relationships and dreams. Avoid large purchases and embrace wellness as the night falls.

LIBRA:

"Focus on building strong foundations this morning, dear Libra, as the Scorpio moon connects with responsible Saturn. Remember to show your body some love, cultivating the energy needed to tackle whatever tasks lie ahead. You'll sense yourself changing as good habits are embraced, thanks to a sweet exchange between Venus and Uranus, helping you establish new routines. If you're in a relationship with shared resources, recommit to your mutual dreams when Jupiter stirs this afternoon. Avoid large investments this evening when Luna and Uranus face off. Cap off the day by indulging the senses and embracing wellness when the moon blows a kiss to Venus."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might form a "supportive" connection this day that leads you closer to personal goals. Excitement and passion are coming your way "making it easy to win the hearts of many" and contributing to your most "authentic self." You could be tempted to fall for "love at first sight" as the night falls.

SCORPIO:

"The moon continues its journey through your sign, sweet Scorpio, forming a supportive connection with Saturn that'll help bring structure to personal and creative goals. Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus align overhead, offering excitement when love and passion are chased. This energy encourages you to be your most gracious and authentic self, finding support amongst true friends. Your allure multiplies when Jupiter stirs this afternoon, making it easy to win the hearts of many. Just try not to fall for love at first sight when Luna and Uranus face off this evening. Do something playful for the simple joy of it when the moon blows a kiss to Venus tonight."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you should guard your emotions and process your feelings as the day unfolds as to not feel vulnerable in conversation. Tonight will be all about managing expectations amid searching for peace and emotional clarity.

SAGITTARIUS:

"The Scorpio moon aligns with Saturn this morning, dear Sagittarius, reminding you that it's okay to guard your emotions. Take time to process where you are and what you need before opening yourself up to vulnerable situations. You'll feel elevated when health and wellness are made a priority, thanks to a sweet exchange between Venus and Uranus. Manage your expectations and try to keep things simple when Jupiter stirs this afternoon, bracing for the unexpected when Luna and Uranus face off this evening. Good vibes flow tonight when the moon blows a kiss to Venus, helping you find peace and emotional clarity."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that people will take extra time to hear what you have to say today. use this attention to "amplify your position." Your social media pages could grow followers as you tackle the world with bold passion today. Use this to connect with people far and wide as the day unfolds, Capricorn.

CAPRICORN:

"People will hear what you have to say this morning, dear Capricorn, as the Scorpio moon and Saturn conspire to amplify your position and respectability. Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus share a supportive alliance, bringing authenticity and allure to your aura when you speak boldly and with passion. Your social media feeds could benefit from unexpected growth when Jupiter stirs, though you should be mindful not to over-invest in going viral or gaining followers when Luna and Uranus face off this evening. Use technology to reconnect with friends both far and wide when the moon blows a kiss to Venus."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should manifest your long-term goals as the day unfolds. Today is all about paying special attention to your blessings and treating others with compassion. Good vibes will flow as the night falls, cultivating a sense of security within your relationships.

AQUARIUS:

"Your hard work reaps the rewards when the Scorpio moon shares a supportive aspect with Saturn this morning, dear Aquarius, allowing you to manifest long-term goals. Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus align in our skies, helping you identify blessings all around, especially when compassion is embraced. Consider where new structures need to be applied within your professional and private lives once Jupiter stirs. Take care not to balk against change when Luna faces off with Uranus this evening. Good vibes flow tonight when the moon blows a kiss to Venus, helping you feel secure enough within your relationships to cultivate healthy boundaries."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to sparkly today! As you should, Pisces. Use this sparkle to get what you want today and allow for your ideas to be heard. You might experience playful moments and conversations within relationships today as you embrace this newfound sparkle. Keep an open mind and dream big as the night falls.

PISCES:

"The Scorpio moon and Saturn conspire this morning, dearest Pisces, bringing strength and sparkle to your aura. Use this energy to take a firm stance on what you want, unafraid to break through barriers. Brilliant ideas could lead to your next manifestation adventure when Venus and Uranus align, so be sure to follow your heart. This energy also aids relationships when playful conversations are embraced. Keep an open mind when Jupiter stirs, actively expanding your horizons. Take special care to journey outside the box when Luna and Uranus face off this evening. Show love to your higher power when Venus activates tonight."

For more visit astrology.com!