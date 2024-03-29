50-Year-Old Teacher Resigns After School District Finds OnlyFans Account
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2024
A 50-year-old veteran high school English teacher and cheerleading coach resigned after her school district discovered her OnlyFans and Fansly accounts.
Jennifer Ruziscka, who had previously worked within the Springfield (Ohio) Local School District for nearly 30 years, was found to have a presence on what the district called a "pornographic/sexually graphic website" in January, WTOL reports. The teacher was reported to have faced discipline as the subscription sites violated her teaching licenses' conduct and technology policies.
“Springfield Local Schools was made aware of allegations where one of its teachers was participating in conduct unbecoming of a professional educator,” district Superintendent Matt Geha told the outlet. “That teacher was put on administrative leave as of Monday, January 29, 2024, with the last day in the classroom Friday, January 26, 2024.”
An investigation into Ruziscka was launched on January 26 and "the evidence was secured with guidance from the district attorney” the next day, WTOL reported, citing a letter sent by the district's superintendent to the Ohio Board of Education on February 2.
Ruziscka, who posted under the name of 'Jenniferssecrets' on the adult subscription sites, was reported to be making an annual salary of $74,720 at the time of her resignation.
“I was honored to teach 9th grade English at SHS where my service spanned nearly 3 decades, and during what is often a thankless job, I was recognized and awarded for my innovation, dedication, and performance. My reputation was exemplary as one who put her students first, went above and beyond expectations, and created an engaging learning environment where students knew they were valued, motivated, and loved,” Ruziscka said in a statement obtained by 13 ABC. “Understandably, that has led many to theorize why I elected to jeopardize a position I cherished so much. While disclosing specific details might offer a reasonable explanation to some, it would come at the cost of ruining the reputation of someone else. Enough damage has been done and I am not comfortable bringing unwanted attention to anyone else and causing that individual to pay for it. In Harper Lee’s novel, 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' Atticus Finch explains to his daughter, Scout that ‘you never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view…Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.’ As I have always been one who stands in the shoes of others, I hope others will now stand in mine.”