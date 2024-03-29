50-Year-Old Teacher Resigns After School District Finds OnlyFans Account

A 50-year-old veteran high school English teacher and cheerleading coach resigned after her school district discovered her OnlyFans and Fansly accounts.

Jennifer Ruziscka, who had previously worked within the Springfield (Ohio) Local School District for nearly 30 years, was found to have a presence on what the district called a "pornographic/sexually graphic website" in January, WTOL reports. The teacher was reported to have faced discipline as the subscription sites violated her teaching licenses' conduct and technology policies.

“Springfield Local Schools was made aware of allegations where one of its teachers was participating in conduct unbecoming of a professional educator,” district Superintendent Matt Geha told the outlet. “That teacher was put on administrative leave as of Monday, January 29, 2024, with the last day in the classroom Friday, January 26, 2024.”

An investigation into Ruziscka was launched on January 26 and "the evidence was secured with guidance from the district attorney” the next day, WTOL reported, citing a letter sent by the district's superintendent to the Ohio Board of Education on February 2.