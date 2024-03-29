Amanda Bynes Reveals Dramatic Weight-Loss Goal, Details 'Fresh Start'

Amanda Bynes is taking back control of her health.

The "What a Girl Wants" star took to Instagram to let fans know that she has not been in the best mental state the last few months, but, as of Thursday (March 28), is doing better and plans to lose weight.

"I’ve gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed. I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

Screenshots of the 37-year-old's Instagram story (shared by Page Six) reveal that Bynes currently weighs 162 pounds and would like to slim down to 110 pounds. She sat down with Paper Magazine in 2018 to detail past weight loss attempts leading to an Adderall addiction that greatly impacted her acting career.

“They were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.'" Bynes "obtained a prescription" from a psychiatrist by faking symptoms of ADD. This decision ultimately led to an addiction that caused her to forget her lines while filming 2010's "Hall Pass," of which she ended up dropping out.

“I made a bunch of mistakes but I wasn’t fired. I did leave… it was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk off and leave them stranded when they’d spent so much money on a set and crew and camera equipment and everything." Bynes continues to be open about her mental health on social media as she navigates through health challenges and attempts to conquer new dreams and aspirations.

Interested individuals can view screenshots of Bynes Instagram story on Page Six.