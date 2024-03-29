Chill Sports Bar Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Washington

Americans have a special place in their heart for chicken wings. A mainstay at sports bars and Super Bowl parties, these delectable pieces can be cooked in various ways, from grilling and baking to throwing them in the fryer. A serving of chicken wings isn't complete without a nice helping of sauce or seasoning enriching the flavor. Some restaurants even get famous for how downright delicious their wings are.

Mashed revealed its list of the best chicken wings in every state. Hound Tooth Public House serves Washington State's most delicious chicken wings! If you visit this joint, writers recommend you try the buffalo wings. Here's why this eatery's wings came out on top:

"Seattle quietly has some of the best wings in the United States. When only the best will do when you're in the Emerald City, insist on visiting Hounds Tooth Public House. You can order the wings from this highly graded restaurant tossed in buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, or sweet Thai chili sauce. While all three options will please your taste buds, the wings tossed in buffalo sauce reign supreme. The wings have the perfect crisp, and the juiciness is out of this world."