Church Wins Lawsuit After Town Restricted Them From Feeding Homeless People

A federal judge ruled in favor of an Oregon church that was restricted from feeding homeless people. St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in the town of Brookings filed the lawsuit in 2022 after officials passed an ordinance that required the church to get a permit to continue feeding homeless people.

The ordinance also limited the number of days per week that the church could feed homeless people.

The lawsuit argued that the regulations violated the rights of the parishioners to practice their religion freely.

"That's the way we express our faith: by caring for people who are on the margins, especially people who are hungry," Rev. Bernie Lindley told KGW.

"We knew that we weren't going to be able to comply with their ordinance," he added. "We knew that it was unconstitutional, so we reluctantly filed a lawsuit."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke ruled that the ordinance "substantially burdens" the church and its mission to meal assistance to those in need, calling the practice a "religious exercise" that is one of the "core beliefs that guide the Episcopal church."

Judge Clarke also ruled that the city failed to show a compelling reason for limiting the number of days the church can provide free meals for those who are homeless.

"Ever since I saw that, I've been smiling," Lindley said. "I'm so glad to know that the judge very much understood our position."