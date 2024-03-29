Roc Marciano Schools The Competition With His New Album 'Marciology'

By Tony M. Centeno

March 29, 2024

Roc Marciano
Photo: Getty Images

Roc Marciano is back with his brand new album.

On Friday, March 29, the revered artists delivered his 12th studio album Marciology via Pimpire Records/Marci Enterprises. The album begins with the title track and moves on to other stand-out songs like "Goyard God" and "Gold Crossbow." Roc Marciano also recruits special guests like Larry June, Jay Worthy, CRIMEAPPLE, Knowledge The God, GREA8GAWD and more. His latest project comes nearly a year after he teamed up with Jay Worthy for their joint LP Nothing Bigger Than The Program which features Bun B, Ab-Soul, Kurupt, Jay 305, A$ton Matthews and more.

The seasoned lyricist revealed the album art along with his international tour dates earlier this month. His upcoming string of shows will begin on May 15 in Los Angeles and will continue into Canada and Europe until June. A few days before the album dropped, Roc Marciano delivered the official music video for "Gold Crossbow." In the visuals directed by Roc and Max Priest, you can see the Long Island native posted up in his office with a crossbow as he lays out his verse.

Listen to Roc Marciano's new album Marciology and see the list of his tour dates below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Roc Marciano's 2024 Tour Dates

May 15 - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom

May 21 - San Francisco - Great American Music Hall

May 23 - Portland - Polaris Hall

May 24 - Seattle - The Crocodile

May 26 - Toronto - Axis Club

May 30 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound Festival

Jun. 1 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.