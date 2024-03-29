Roc Marciano Schools The Competition With His New Album 'Marciology'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2024
Roc Marciano is back with his brand new album.
On Friday, March 29, the revered artists delivered his 12th studio album Marciology via Pimpire Records/Marci Enterprises. The album begins with the title track and moves on to other stand-out songs like "Goyard God" and "Gold Crossbow." Roc Marciano also recruits special guests like Larry June, Jay Worthy, CRIMEAPPLE, Knowledge The God, GREA8GAWD and more. His latest project comes nearly a year after he teamed up with Jay Worthy for their joint LP Nothing Bigger Than The Program which features Bun B, Ab-Soul, Kurupt, Jay 305, A$ton Matthews and more.
The seasoned lyricist revealed the album art along with his international tour dates earlier this month. His upcoming string of shows will begin on May 15 in Los Angeles and will continue into Canada and Europe until June. A few days before the album dropped, Roc Marciano delivered the official music video for "Gold Crossbow." In the visuals directed by Roc and Max Priest, you can see the Long Island native posted up in his office with a crossbow as he lays out his verse.
Listen to Roc Marciano's new album Marciology and see the list of his tour dates below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Roc Marciano's 2024 Tour Dates
May 15 - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom
May 21 - San Francisco - Great American Music Hall
May 23 - Portland - Polaris Hall
May 24 - Seattle - The Crocodile
May 26 - Toronto - Axis Club
May 30 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound Festival
Jun. 1 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club