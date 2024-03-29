Roc Marciano Schools The Competition With His New Album 'Marciology'

The seasoned lyricist revealed the album art along with his international tour dates earlier this month. His upcoming string of shows will begin on May 15 in Los Angeles and will continue into Canada and Europe until June. A few days before the album dropped, Roc Marciano delivered the official music video for "Gold Crossbow." In the visuals directed by Roc and Max Priest, you can see the Long Island native posted up in his office with a crossbow as he lays out his verse.



Listen to Roc Marciano's new album Marciology and see the list of his tour dates below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE