Study Reveals Which State Coloradans Are Moving To The Most

By Zuri Anderson

March 29, 2024

Photo: luza studios / E+ / Getty Images

Finding a new home is a tedious endeavor, no matter how well-prepared you are. Part of the challenge is searching for a new location. As a result, people turn to expert opinion and research to see what could be a great fit for them. Several reports explored which U.S. cities and towns experienced a population boom over the last few years. Other studies dove into interesting trends regarding relocation to different states.

24/7 Wall St. published a report revealing which states Coloradans are moving to the most. Their findings are based on 2022 data from U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

The No. 1 state Coloradans are flocking to is Texas! Analysts said 24,511 people moved to the Lone Star State in 2022, making up over 10.2% of all moves out of Colorado. More than 668,000 people moved to Texas in 2022, and 3.7% of incoming residents were from the Centennial State, according to the study.

"The number of Americans who moved to a different state has been steadily rising for over a decade. More than 8.2 million Americans moved to a different state in 2022, the most of any year since at least 2010," the website remarked.

Here are the Top 10 states Coloradans are moving to:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida
  3. California
  4. Arizona
  5. Washington
  6. Missouri
  7. New Mexico
  8. Kansas
  9. North Carolina
  10. Illinois

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.

