Study Reveals Which State Washingtonians Are Moving To The Most

Finding a new home is a tedious endeavor, no matter how well-prepared you are. Part of the challenge is searching for a new location. As a result, people turn to expert opinion and research to see what could be a great fit for them. Several reports explored which U.S. cities and towns experienced a population boom over the last few years. Other studies dove into interesting trends regarding relocation to different states.

24/7 Wall St. published a report revealing which states Floridians are moving to the most. Their findings are based on 2022 data from U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

The No. 1 state Washingtonians are flocking to is California! Analysts said 31,866 people moved to the Golden State in 2022, making up over 12.3% of all moves out of Washington. More than 475,000 people moved to California in 2022, and 6.7% of incoming residents were from the Evergreen State, according to the study.

"The number of Americans who moved to a different state has been steadily rising for over a decade. More than 8.2 million Americans moved to a different state in 2022, the most of any year since at least 2010," the website remarked.

Here are the Top 10 states Washingtonians are moving to:

California Oregon Arizona Texas Idaho Florida Utah Georgia Virginia Colorado

