Washington Destination Among The 'Most Scenic' Mountain Towns In The U.S.

Mountain towns offer a special kind of small-town bliss. While they attract many visitors during the wintertime thanks to snowy conditions and comfortable lodges, the warmer seasons bring beautiful flower fields, energetic festivals, nature exploration, and waterfront activities. One of the biggest appeals is the exposure to breathtaking alpine views and other scenic environments. Nearby state and national parks also contribute to the natural beauty surrounding these communities.

With so many gorgeous mountain towns competing for people's attention, Yardbreaker compiled a list of the "most scenic" ones in America. Washington State has several worthy locations, but one popular destination landed on the list.

Leavenworth is one of the Evergreen State's most recognizable stops. The cultural center transforms into the perfect holiday getaway during Christmastime. People are also charmed by the riverfront scenes, European architecture, and eye-catching pops of color on every street. Writers explained why they selected this beloved town:

“If you didn’t already know about this little German gem in the Washington Cascades, put it on your list now! Modeled after villages across the Atlantic, it does a good job and even has annual Oktoberfests and Christmas Markets. It’s also a great jumping-off point for hiking and camping in the Enchantments.”