WATCH: Car Speeds Around School Bus, Drives On Lawn As Girl Is Getting Off

Authorities in New York are trying to identify a driver who nearly struck a five-year-old girl as she was getting off a school bus. Video footage from a Ring security camera obtained by WSYR captured the terrifying moment the car sped around the bus and passed it on the right as it came to a stop.

The car drove onto the lawn and struck the mailbox before speeding away.

Luckily, the bus driver saw the car coming and grabbed the girl by her backpack before she could step off the bus.

"My daughter is in kindergarten, she sits in the very first seat. As soon as the bus stops, she is getting off," the girl's father told the news station.

"We are very fortunate. The bus driver caught my daughter by the backpack as she was coming down the stairs," he added.

The Manlius Police Department has launched an investigation and asked the driver to turn themselves in.

"We first ask that if you are the driver of this vehicle, please come forward. We are currently obtaining and reviewing video from the surrounding area, and you will be identified," the department wrote on Facebook. "Second, if you know who this vehicle belongs to, please let us know."