WATCH: Jeremy Renner Makes Miraculous Comeback Following Snow Plow Incident

Jeremy Renner is back after taking much of 2023 off to recover from a near-fatal snow plow incident that occurred last January. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Academy Award nominee returned to the big screen with the season 3 teaser trailer for "Mayor of Kingstown," on March 28th. The 53-year-old standout, who miraculously recovered from getting crushed by a snow plow in Lake Tahoe last year, plays Mike McLusky in the forthcoming series.

The trailer depicts Renner (as McLusky) wrestling with the forces of good and evil in a few action-packed scenes that build great anticipation for the new season of "Mayor of Kingstown." Less than a year after undergoing multiple surgeries encompassing repair of "a pierced liver, collapsed lung, 35 broken bones" and a head injury that caused his eyeball to pop out of his head, Renner looks as he did before the accident occurred. He sat down with Jimmy Kimmel in April 2023 to discuss the incident in detail, mentioning that he felt very lucky to be alive.