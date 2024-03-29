Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 29th

Friday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 29th, drawing on ideals of inspiration, goals, burnout, flirting, passion, kindness, healthy boundaries, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might feel extra dreamy today as you take action towards your greatest passions. You will attract live-minded individuals today and make new friends. Be weary of sharing secrets with anyone whom you are not extremely close to.

ARIES:

"The morning kicks off with a dreamy start as the Scorpio moon aligns with Neptune, dearest Aries, whisking you off to a world of fantasy and introspection. You'll feel reinvigorated and ready to take action toward your dreams when Luna migrates into Sagittarius, pushing you to broaden your horizons. Instant connections could lead to great new friendships when Pluto stirs later today, helping you attract kindred spirits. Just be sure to proceed with caution when it comes to sharing secrets, especially when Luna and Mars square off tonight, bringing a hasty yet deceptive energy to the table."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will feel the need to make space for new connections as the hours unfold. Today will be all about "intimacy and adventure." Focus on finding a partner that you can build a lasting relationship with. Your energy might be intense as the night falls so "tread carefully."

TAURUS:

"A sweetness surrounds you and flows through the community this morning, dear Bull, thanks to a celestial exchange between the Scorpio moon and ethereal Neptune. Allow this cosmic climate to soften your heart, making space for love and new connections. You'll crave intimacy and adventure all at once when the moon enters Sagittarius this afternoon, and commitments could show signs of intensifying. Find a partner you can build something lasting with when Pluto stirs later today, focusing on business or long-term romantic relationships. Tread carefully tonight when Mars becomes agitated, bringing an intense energy to the collective."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will banish unrealistic expectations that have been throwing you off balance for some time now. Follow your heart as the hours unfold and you will have no problem flirting with people who share your beliefs. Strive to maintain healthy boundaries and guard your secrets as the night falls, Gemini.

GEMINI:

"Allow unrealistic expectations to dissolve into the ether, dear Gemini, as the Scorpio moon and Neptune align. This energy is perfect for appreciating where you're at and what you've built, taking a more gracious approach toward attaining more. Your thoughts shift toward matters of the heart when Luna migrates into Sagittarius this afternoon, elevating your allure and marking the ideal time to flirt. Sharing your beliefs with someone special can allow them to see you in a more positive light later today, thanks to a helping hand from transformative Pluto. Just be mindful not to share too much and maintain healthy boundaries when Mars agitates tonight."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you will chase peace today as you use your intuition to navigate each hour. Today is all about getting rid of unnecessary ideals and completed the work that you are tasked with. Don't be afraid to really chase your dreams today as inspiration flows into your life.

CANCER:

"Invite in peace while embracing your most intuitive and spiritual self, dearest Cancer, as the Scorpio moon blows a kiss to ethereal Neptune. This energy encourages you to know yourself better by connecting with the divine. Your attention shifts this afternoon when the moon enters Sagittarius, nudging you to catch up on any work that must be completed before the weekend rolls in. Get rid of the unnecessary later today when Pluto stirs, bringing and empowering and cleansing energy your way. You'll feel inspired to chase your dreams tonight when Mars activates, but be mindful to maintain reasonable expectations."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should work to dispel "fear, shame, and grief" today as good energy flows through you. Tonight will be about pleasure and honing in on your talents. Be sure to avoid "ego clashes" as the night falls.

LEO:

"Don't be afraid to face your shadow this morning, darling Leo, as the Scorpio moon and Neptune offer healing. Allow your fears, shame, and grief to dissolve away, rising like a Phoenix from the ashes. A rush of energy flows through you when the moon enters Sagittarius this afternoon, triggering a lust for life. This luminary placement is all about seeking pleasure, fine-tuning talents, and leaning into your most charismatic self. Intimate bonds benefit from a bit of fun later today when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, encouraging connection. Watch out for ego clashes tonight when Mars becomes agitated."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that your presence will prove hypnotic to others today as flirty vibes flow into your life. The afternoon will be all about excitement and expanding your horizons. People around you could become agitated tonight but take time to focus on you and nurture your mind, body, and spirit.

VIRGO:

"You'll have a hypnotic presence as the Scorpio moon aligns with dreamy Neptune, dearest Virgo, winning the admiration of others. If you're currently crushing on someone special, harness these vibes with a bit of soft flirting. You'll sense a shift this afternoon when the moon enters Sagittarius, intensifying emotions while bringing excitement to the air. Focus on expanding your horizons to nurture the mind, body, and spirit, especially while Pluto stirs later today. These vibes also lend support toward organizational or domestic goals. Watch out for temperamental attitudes at home when Mars becomes agitated tonight."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should connect with gratitude and take note of all the blessings in their life this morning. You will discover a newfound appreciation for conversing with others and learning new things today. Take time to invest in your wildest dreams and embrace the things that interest you as the night falls, Libra.

LIBRA:

"You'll have a chance to release pressure and reconnect with gratitude, dear Libra, thanks to a sweet exchange between the Scorpio moon and Neptune. Take the edge off by embracing mindfulness, being fully present while appreciating beauty wherever it may lie. Your thoughts sharpen when Luna migrates into Sagittarius this afternoon, giving you a newfound appreciation for learning and conversation. Reinvest in your passions and personal studies when Pluto stirs later today, finding empowerment while embracing qualities and interests that make you unique. Watch out for miscommunication and error tonight when Luna and Mars square off."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might feel a shift in creativity and grace as the morning proceeds. Today is all about motivation and establishing yourself. Be sure to avoid drama and agitation as the night falls, Scorpio.

SCORPIO:

"Breeze into the day on a cloud of whimsy, darling Scorpio, as the moon and Neptune share a sweet aspect. This cosmic climate highlights your unique qualities, fuels creativity, and brings extra grace to the aura. You'll feel more connected with the present once the moon leaves your sign this afternoon, shifting into Sagittarius and the sector of your chart that governs security and the material realms. You'll feel highly motivated to improve your financial standing when Pluto stirs later today, especially when it comes to establishing a home or family. Check your ego and avoid drama later tonight when Mars becomes agitated."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, your heart and mind will be soft today. This will allow you to speak to yourself and others in a more gentle manner. Be mindful of where you turn your head today as you should only pay attention to matters and people that make you feel "valued, empowered, and free to evolve." Avoid conflict among family members as the night falls.

SAGITTARIUS:

"The Scorpio moon and Neptune share a supportive aspect this morning, Sagittarius, softening the heart and mind. Consider how being gentler with yourself can provide a sense of nurturing and emotional security. You'll perk up this afternoon when Luna bursts into your sign, heightening your energy levels and popularity. While many will demand your attention, be mindful of where your focus is directed when Pluto stirs later today, going only where you feel valued, empowered, and free to evolve. Brace for conflict at home or amongst family when Mars becomes agitated tonight, doing your best to diffuse issues before they intensify."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that a handful of opportunities will come your way today as you share your visions and excellent ideas with others. Take time to ground in nature and seek privacy as the hours unfold. Do not feel the need to act on all your goals today as nothing will be as urgent as it seems.

CAPRICORN:

"You'll have a soothing effect on those you encounter this morning, dear Sea-goat, as the Scorpio moon and Neptune align. Use this energy to your advantage, looking for opportunities to expand your network, share ideas, or sell others on your visions. Seek personal space this afternoon once the moon enters Sagittarius, activating the sector of your chart that governs privacy. Time spent grounding in nature or with spiritual practices can usher in enlightenment later today when transformative Pluto stirs. Try not to act on every thought that pops into your head when Mars becomes agitated tonight, bringing a sense of urgency to the air."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), people will perceive you as "down to earth" today as you are reminded of and carry out social responsibilities. You are in control today, Aquarius! Take note of your limitations as to avoid burnout as the night falls.

AQUARIUS:

"You'll come across as both down to earth and incredibly dreamy this morning, dear Aquarius, thanks to a sweet aspect between the Scorpio moon and Neptune. This energy will be particularly beneficial within financial and professional matters, helping you sway things in your direction. You'll be reminded of your responsibilities to society when Luna enters Sagittarius this afternoon, unleashing the humanitarian within. Find empowerment by committing to causes that are important when Pluto stirs later today, feeling more in control with each good deed. Just remember your limitations later tonight when Mars becomes agitated, or you may start to burn out."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to invite in all kinds of blessings this morning as a sweet energy conspires. Take some time to think deeply about future possibilities today as you manifest success and expand your horizons. Be sure to maintain healthy boundaries with others as the night falls.

PISCES:

"Follow the light and invite in blessings this morning, dear Pisces, as the Scorpio moon blows a kiss to ethereal Neptune. Your sweetness will be contagious, and the universe will be eager to reward kind gestures. However, you'll be forced back down to reality when Lune enters Sagittarius this afternoon, expanding your horizons and ability to manifest success. Think deeply about what you hope to gain when Pluto stirs later today, considering what must change to reach great heights. You could feel slightly agitated when the moon and Mars square off tonight, and healthy boundaries will be important to maintain."

For more visit astrology.com!