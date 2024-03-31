At Least 7 Minors Shot During Incident At Popular Mall

At least seven victims under the age of 17 were shot during an incident at a mall in downtown Indianapolis Saturday (March 30) night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed via NBC News.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots fired outside the Circle Centre Mall just after 11:30 p.m. The department said six people were seen with gunshot wounds at the scene and ranged in ages of 12 to 17.

Another victim under the age of 18 arrived at a hospital on their own, while the six others were transported. One victim was reported to be in critical condition and the other six were stable, according to police.

No arrests have been made in relation to the case. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief of Operations Tanya Terry called the incident "deeply concerning."

"Once again, we have a situation where young people are resolving conflict with firearms, and it has to stop," Terry said via NBC News.

Terry said there's been a recent pattern of young people leaving the mall after it closes at 7:00 p.m. and circulating the nearby downtown area while speaking to reporters and advised that it should "be a priority" to know where their children are before 11:30 p.m.

"I think everybody sees the messages in the evening at 10 o'clock, 'Parents, do you know where your children are?'" Terry said, referring to a past public service announcement, via NBC News. "And we would ask for our parents to get involved in what their children are out doing, especially at these hours of the evening."