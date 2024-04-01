Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burrito' In The Entire State

Burritos are a very versatile dish.

Dining out for breakfast? Enjoy a bacon, egg, and cheese burrito with a side of hash browns and hot sauce in addition to your pipping hot morning coffee. Hungry for lunch? Devour a large burrito filled with beans, rice, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and any sauce that you desire before you tackle the rest of the work day. What about dinner? Order a burrito filled with double steak, rice, and perhaps diced tomatoes if you're feeling bold to close out an ideal afternoon.

Regardless of what you prefer to stuff your burrito with, there is one restaurant in Illinois known for serving this dish best. Be it versatility or ingredient quality, something about this one-stop burrito shop keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burrito in all of Illinois is found at Taqueria El Asadero located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood detailed about the best burrito in the entire state:

"At this dinky, cash-only taqueria you'll find a carne asada burrito that’s brimming with flavorful meat, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, and cheese (if you choose to add it into the mix). It’s already big but, if you want it fully stuffed, you can pay a little more for extras such as rice, beans, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole."

For a continued list of the best burritos across the country visit lovefood.com.