Both Drake and Sexyy Red seemingly reacted to Budden's theory. Not long after the episode aired, the "IDGAF" rapper posted a photo of Budden to his Instagram Story with the caption, "What's the vibes NY?!?" Although he didn't say anything else, it's clear that Drake is aware of Budden's rant. On Sunday, March 31, the St. Louis native took to social media and completely dismissed the theory.



"They so dumb," she wrote on X f.k.a Twitter.



The commentary about Drake and Sexyy Red arrived right after they teamed up again for her latest music video. On Friday, March 29, Big Sexyy dropped the visuals for her latest single "Get It Sexyy." She recruited a few special guests including Drizzy, who makes a cameo midway through the video, Soulja Boy, who brings back his classic dance, and streamer Adin Ross. The video arrived a few months after Drake, SZA and Sexyy starred in the cinematic rendition of "Rich Baby Daddy." Watch the music video below.