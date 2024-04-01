Sexyy Red Responds To Joe Budden After He Shares Theory About Drake Co-Sign
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2024
Sexyy Red is firing back after Joe Budden spread a conspiracy theory about her affiliation with Drake.
Over the weekend, the rapper-turned-podcaster released the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. During his lengthy conversation with his team of co-hosts, Budden offered his thoughts on why Big Sexyy and Drake have been collaborating and hanging out a lot recently. The podcaster suggested that Drizzy is making money from co-signing the "Pound Town" rapper.
“Respectfully, it sound like a n***a that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody’s deal tryna rap," Budden said. "That’s what it sound like to me."
Joe Budden questions true motive behind Drake's support for Sexyy Red— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 31, 2024
🎥: @JoeBuddenPod pic.twitter.com/RROdLrmC37
Both Drake and Sexyy Red seemingly reacted to Budden's theory. Not long after the episode aired, the "IDGAF" rapper posted a photo of Budden to his Instagram Story with the caption, "What's the vibes NY?!?" Although he didn't say anything else, it's clear that Drake is aware of Budden's rant. On Sunday, March 31, the St. Louis native took to social media and completely dismissed the theory.
"They so dumb," she wrote on X f.k.a Twitter.
The commentary about Drake and Sexyy Red arrived right after they teamed up again for her latest music video. On Friday, March 29, Big Sexyy dropped the visuals for her latest single "Get It Sexyy." She recruited a few special guests including Drizzy, who makes a cameo midway through the video, Soulja Boy, who brings back his classic dance, and streamer Adin Ross. The video arrived a few months after Drake, SZA and Sexyy starred in the cinematic rendition of "Rich Baby Daddy." Watch the music video below.