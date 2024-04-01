Texas Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burrito' In The Entire State

Burritos are a very versatile dish.

Dining out for breakfast? Enjoy a bacon, egg, and cheese burrito with a side of hash browns and hot sauce in addition to your pipping hot morning coffee. Hungry for lunch? Devour a large burrito filled with beans, rice, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and any sauce that you desire before you tackle the rest of the work day. What about dinner? Order a burrito filled with double steak, rice, and perhaps diced tomatoes if you're feeling bold to close out an ideal afternoon.

Regardless of what you prefer to stuff your burrito with, there is one restaurant in Texas known for serving this dish best. Be it versatility or ingredient quality, something about this one-stop burrito shop keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burrito in all of Texas is found at Cabo Bob's located across the state.

Here's what LoveFood detailed about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Austin-based burrito chain Cabo Bob's, which also has locations in San Antonio, Meadows Place, Katy, and Houston, offers a range of options so each customer can create their own bespoke burrito. Each starts with a choice of flavored tortillas, including the popular smoky Cheddar – prepared fresh with unbleached wheat flour, grated smoked Cheddar, and barbecue sauce. Filling options include shredded pork, crispy fish, sautéed poblano peppers, and sautéed zucchini. The smoky, tender brisket is many people’s go-to."

For a continued list of the best burritos across the country visit lovefood.com.