Popular Florida Eatery Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The Entire State

When it comes to fast food, Florida has a local legend that outshines the big chains and keeps people coming back for more.

Whether it’s the secret sauce, perfectly crispy fries, or a burger that tastes like home, the best fast-food restaurant in Florida isn’t just about convenience, it’s about community, flavor, and pride. In a world full of cookie-cutter menus, this standout eatery has managed to carve out a reputation that locals fiercely defend and visitors can’t stop talking about. It might not have the global reach of a multinational chain, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in heart, quality, and unforgettable taste.

Get ready to meet the fast-food gem that’s won the state’s appetite! Drumroll please...

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best fast-food restaurant in Florida is How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach.

Sanguich de Miami and PDQ chicken also made the list.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the eatery that serves the best fast food in the entire state:

"The sensational pizzas practically fly out of the door of this highly rated pizzeria, which featured on Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2024. The pies at How Ya Dough’n are crafted with naturally leavened sourdough, which is made from scratch and fermented for five to seven days for maximum flavor and amazing texture. Favorites include The OG pizza – a simple but superb combination of mozzarella, creamy Havarti cheese, house-made red sauce, and basil – and more creative offerings like the Pistachio Pizza, made with truffle oil, pecorino, pistachio, and honey."

