Popular Illinois Eatery Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The Entire State

When it comes to fast food, Illinois has a local legend that outshines the big chains and keeps people coming back for more.

Whether it’s the secret sauce, perfectly crispy fries, or a burger that tastes like home, the best fast-food restaurant in Illinois isn’t just about convenience, it’s about community, flavor, and pride. In a world full of cookie-cutter menus, this standout eatery has managed to carve out a reputation that locals fiercely defend and visitors can’t stop talking about. It might not have the global reach of a multinational chain, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in heart, quality, and unforgettable taste.

Get ready to meet the fast-food gem that’s won the state’s appetite! Drumroll please...

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best fast-food restaurant in Illinois is Pequod's Pizza in Chicago and Morton Grove.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the eatery that serves the best fast food in the entire state:

"Want to get your hands on the tastiest deep-dish around? Any Chicagoan worth their salt will send you straight to Pequod's – a local institution that was named best pizza place in all of America on Yelp’s 2024 100 Best Pizza Spots list. This joint has been crafting sensational pies since 1970, and is famous for its fluffy, airy pan-style pizzas with a caramelized cheese crust (achieved by coating the edge of the pan with mozzarella before cooking). Topping options are kept simple; Pequod's recommends diners add no more than five for the best results."

