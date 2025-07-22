Popular Massachusetts Eatery Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The State

When it comes to fast food, Massachusetts has a local legend that outshines the big chains and keeps people coming back for more.

Whether it’s the secret sauce, perfectly crispy fries, or a burger that tastes like home, the best fast-food restaurant in Massachusetts isn’t just about convenience, it’s about community, flavor, and pride. In a world full of cookie-cutter menus, this standout eatery has managed to carve out a reputation that locals fiercely defend and visitors can’t stop talking about. It might not have the global reach of a multinational chain, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in heart, quality, and unforgettable taste.

Get ready to meet the fast-food gem that’s won the state’s appetite! Drumroll please...

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best fast-food restaurant in Massachusetts is Bedford House of Roast Beef in Bedford.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the eatery that serves the best fast food in the entire state:

"As is the case with all the best hole-in-the-wall spots, this sandwich shop looks unassuming, but the food is something to really shout about. Bedford House of Roast Beef has been run by the Barounis family since 1985 and is loved for its classic New England–style roast beef sandwiches – which are served groaning with juicy, thinly sliced roast meat, mayo, cheese, and barbecue sauce. Customers praise the fast service, affordable prices, and generous portions, as well as the seafood rolls and enormous onion rings."

