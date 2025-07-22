Popular Minnesota Eatery Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The Entire State

When it comes to fast food, Minnesota has a local legend that outshines the big chains and keeps people coming back for more.

Whether it’s the secret sauce, perfectly crispy fries, or a burger that tastes like home, the best fast-food restaurant in Minnesota isn’t just about convenience, it’s about community, flavor, and pride. In a world full of cookie-cutter menus, this standout eatery has managed to carve out a reputation that locals fiercely defend and visitors can’t stop talking about. It might not have the global reach of a multinational chain, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in heart, quality, and unforgettable taste.

Get ready to meet the fast-food gem that’s won the state’s appetite! Drumroll please...

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best fast-food restaurant in Minnesota is My Burger in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the eatery that serves the best fast food in the entire state:

"Since debuting in Minneapolis in 2004, this family-run joint has become a real favorite, loved for its speedily served, customizable burgers of all descriptions – from classic beef to veggie, fish, and turkey. The winning formula here is to let diners create their own perfect burger (as well as all the usual toppings, you can opt to add a fried egg, Cajun spices, or teriyaki sauce). The fries and shakes are also worth the hype, and people love the kitsch décor in all branches."

