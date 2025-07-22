Popular Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

July 23, 2025

Man eating a cheeseburger with french fries, personal perspective view
Photo: Moment RF

When it comes to fast food, Pennsylvania has a local legend that outshines the big chains and keeps people coming back for more.

Whether it’s the secret sauce, perfectly crispy fries, or a burger that tastes like home, the best fast-food restaurant in Pennsylvania isn’t just about convenience, it’s about community, flavor, and pride. In a world full of cookie-cutter menus, this standout eatery has managed to carve out a reputation that locals fiercely defend and visitors can’t stop talking about. It might not have the global reach of a multinational chain, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in heart, quality, and unforgettable taste.

Get ready to meet the fast-food gem that’s won the state’s appetite! Drumroll please...

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best fast-food restaurant in Pennsylvania is Steve & Irene's Hoagies in Mayfield.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the eatery that serves the best fast food in the entire state:

"Both the hoagie and the Philly cheesesteak were invented in this state, so it's fair to say Pennsylvanians know their sandwiches. Loved local landmark Steve & Irene's Hoagies has been running for more than 40 years and has won countless awards in that time. As well as serving classic cheesesteaks, it offers a huge range of creative versions, from The Krakow – topped with pierogies, Cheez Whiz and gravy – to the massive Quad Bypass, a heady mix of capicola ham, bacon, Texas sauce, fries, and ketchup."

Check out LoveFood for a continued list of the best fast-food spots across America.

