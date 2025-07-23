4 North Carolina Cities Among 'Worst Places To Rent' In America For 2025

As many potential home-buyers have come to learn, the housing market in the U.S. can be a tricky situation. Whether it's due to low supply of available homes or the houses on the market are not in your price range, sometimes renting is the better option. However, this can vary depending on where you would like to call home as some cities offer a better opportunity for renters than others.

WalletHub looked at nearly 200 cities across the country to determine which are the best and worst places to rent in America for 2025. Among the list are six cities in North Carolina:

No. 62: Raleigh

No. 89: Greensboro

No. 96: Durham

No. 97: Winston-Salem

No. 135: Charlotte

No. 142: Fayetteville

While most of the Tar Heel State locales featured on the list are some of the worst places in the country for renters, Raleigh ranked highest on the list, earning a high score in the rental market & affordability category.

These are the 10 best places in the country to rent:

Overland Park, Kansas Scottsdale, Arizona Chandler, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona Bismarck, North Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Huntsville, Alabama Peoria, Arizona Lewiston, Maine Nashua, New Hampshire

To determine its ranking, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the country using two factors: rental market & affordability and quality of life. These factors were then evaluated across 21 relevant metrics, including share of renters, rental vacancy rate, rental affordability, share of newer homes, cost of living, historical rental-price changes, job market, weather, city satisfaction, safety and more.

Check out the full report at wallethub.com to read up on more of the best and worst places to rent in America.