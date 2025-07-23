6ix9ine Formally Admits To Violating Terms Of His Supervised Release

"On March 12, at my house in Miami, I was raided, and I possessed MDMA and residue of cocaine," Hernandez told the judge.



U.S. Probation officers and Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators searched Hernandez's home in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 12. The "Gummo" rapper was handcuffed as officers seized drugs and a weapon from his pool house. They also took swabs of DNA from Hernandez. During this week's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold told the court that the DNA tests couldn't connect Hernandez to the gun or the other contraband found in the pool house.



It's possible that Hernandez could face prison time for violating the terms of his supervised release. The probation department recommended between three and nine months in prison for both counts. Rebold will also ask the judge to continue the rapper's supervised release. Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on September 25. The judge warned Hernandez that he must follow the terms of his supervised release or else he'll face "severe" consequences.



"I want to make sure you understand the consequences — and they will be severe — if you violate a condition between now and sentencing," Judge Engelmayer said.

