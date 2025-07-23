Beloved California Spot Serves The Most Delicious Pizza In The Entire State

Let’s face it, few things unite people quite like pizza.

Whether you're a thin crust fanatic, a deep-dish devotee, or someone who thinks pineapple does belong on top (we're not judging… much), there's one universal truth: when pizza is good, it's life-changing.

California has its contenders, those local legends and hidden gems that inspire cult followings, heated debates, and long lines out the door. But only one pizza parlor can claim the title of the best.

This isn’t about chains or fancy gimmicks, just real-deal, darn-good pizza that speaks to your soul (and stomach). So grab a napkin, loosen that belt, and get ready. We’re about to reveal the pizza spot that reigns supreme in California!

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best pizza spot in California in Fuoco Pizzeria Napoletana in Fullerton.

Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best pizza spot in the entire state:

"Dining at Fuoco Pizzeria Napoletana in Fullerton, California, is a vibrant experience, set in the lively Downtown Fullerton with a cozy, family-run atmosphere that celebrates authentic Neapolitan tradition. Their pizzas, crafted with a 12- to 36-hour fermented dough made from imported "00" flour and baked in a 1,000-degree Stefano Ferrara wood-fired oven, deliver a light, chewy crust with a perfect char, as seen in classics like the Margherita or Vesuvio with prosciutto. Many consider Fuoco’s the best in California for their unwavering commitment to authentic Neapolitan techniques, premium ingredients like San Marzano tomatoes and fior di latte mozzarella, and consistent excellence, earning accolades from the Washington Post as one of America’s best pizzas."

