Best Fast Food Fries For 2025 Revealed

Del Taco was selected as the best fast food fries for the second consecutive year during USA TODAY's 10Best 2025 Awards last Wednesday (July 16).

The Mexican restaurant chain was once again selected by readers as the nation's best, beating out Jack in the Box, A&W, Golden Chick and McDonald's.

"Known for its Mexican-inspired menu, Del Taco racks up plenty of fans for its crinkle cut fries. The shape holds salt and crispiness which really helps if you order them covered in chili, queso, or carne asada," USA TODAY wrote.

Del Taco, which is based in California, was also selected as the best fast food restaurant for the second consecutive year. The Mexican food chain is reported to have around 600 total locations in just 18 U.S. states.

USA TODAY's full list of America's top 10 best fast food fries is included below:

Del Taco Jack in the Box A&W Golden Chick McDonald's Shake Shack Five Guys Chick-fil-A Arby's KFC

USA TODAY's 10Best editors worked alongside a panel of experts to nominate their picks, which were then selected by readers in a vote to determine the winners. "Our editors and readers independently select what you see on USA TODAY 10BEST. When you buy through a link on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission," USA TODAY wrote.