Billy Joel Surprises Pedicab Driver Playing His Song In Wholesome Encounter
By Sarah Tate
July 23, 2025
What a New York moment!
An unsuspecting pedicab in New York City was blasting Billy Joel's 1976 hit "New York State of Mind" for his passengers when the man himself interrupted the performance to say hello from a car driving alongside the cab, per People.
In a video of the interaction shared by Joel on Instagram on Monday (July 21), the driver immediately didn't recognize who had rolled down the car window, telling him "next time" before he realized it was actually Joel, exclaiming, "Oh!" and waving and reaching out to shake his hand as well as snap a photo with the "Uptown Girl" singer.
After getting over their initial shock, one passenger made sure to check in on the musician, asking Joel how he's feeling amid the health concerns that forced him to cancel his tour earlier this year.
"We're in a New York State of Mind... always ," he captioned the clip.
The surprise encounter came days after Joel spoke with People, addressing the treatable brain condition he was diagnosed with that led him to cancel his tour in May and sharing an update on his health.
"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay," he said. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it."
He added, "It was scary, but I'm okay. I just wanted to let people know, don't worry about me being deathly ill or anything."