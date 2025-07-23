Billy Joel Surprises Pedicab Driver Playing His Song In Wholesome Encounter

What a New York moment!

An unsuspecting pedicab in New York City was blasting Billy Joel's 1976 hit "New York State of Mind" for his passengers when the man himself interrupted the performance to say hello from a car driving alongside the cab, per People.

In a video of the interaction shared by Joel on Instagram on Monday (July 21), the driver immediately didn't recognize who had rolled down the car window, telling him "next time" before he realized it was actually Joel, exclaiming, "Oh!" and waving and reaching out to shake his hand as well as snap a photo with the "Uptown Girl" singer.

After getting over their initial shock, one passenger made sure to check in on the musician, asking Joel how he's feeling amid the health concerns that forced him to cancel his tour earlier this year.

"We're in a New York State of Mind... always 🩷," he captioned the clip.