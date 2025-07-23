Coldplay, Alice Cooper & More Lead Live Tributes Honoring Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's fellow musicians are continuing to honor his legacy.

The "Paranoid" singer's family confirmed that he passed away July 22 "surrounded by love" and his loved ones. His death at age 76 came just weeks after he took the stage for the final time with Sabbath in a farewell concert that raised nearly $200 million for charity.

Hours after news broke of his death, tributes poured in from fans and friends in the rock world and beyond, including fellow heavy metal icons like Metallica and Ozzy's Black Sabbath band members honoring their late friend with emotional homages. Many artists even paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness during their own live shows on Tuesday night.

At their concert in Nashville, Coldplay dedicated their show to the legendary musician and performed Sabbath's 1972 song "Changes" for the crowd at Nissan Stadium, per People.

"We'd like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family," frontman Chris Martin said, adding, "Ozzy, we love you, wherever you're going."

Alice Cooper also dedicated his entire show in Cardiff, Wales, to the late singer, telling the crowd that "the whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight," according the Independent.

"Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon," he said, adding, "He was and will continue to be a rock 'n roll legend. Rock 'n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds."

Lady Gaga took her final bow at her San Francisco show to Ozzy's 1980 solo hit "Crazy Train" wearing an Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt and saying, "We'll miss you." Cyndi Lauper also used the track in her own tribute at her concert in Raleigh, playing the song from her phone into the mic as asking the crowd to light up their phones "for Ozzy," TMZ reports.

In addition to the live tributes and heartfelt messages shared online, many fans showed their appreciation and love for Ozzy with makeshift memorials at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles as well as the Black Sabbath bench in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England.