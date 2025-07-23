'Dangerous' Arizona Road Named 'Deadliest' Highway In The State

Driving can be a great way to relax and unwind, cruising around back roads blasting your favorite music or listening to your top podcasts, but it is not always a pleasant experience. Whether it is roadways that are in desperate need of paving or are simply so highly trafficked that a commute is twice as long as it should be, many factors could add up to make a road more dangerous to drive on than others.

Car Insurance Comparison compiled a list of the "deadliest" highway in every state, the roadways that have reported the most fatalities on average compared to any other in the region.

According to the site, the most dangerous highway in all of Arizona is I-40, which has an average of 35 fatalities per year. While still a high number, it is far lower than the deadliest highway in Florida, which reported the highest number of fatalities at 108 on average.

Here's what Car Insurance Comparison had to say about compiling list of the most dangerous highways in America:

"According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans drive about four trillion miles every year, or about 14,500 miles per person. With all that time on the road, it's no wonder why there are so many injuries and fatalities on American highways. According to the Insurance Information Institute, 38,000 people lost their lives in a traffic accident in 2020, representing an increase of over 7% from 2019. Although there's always a chance of being involved in an accident, some roads are more dangerous than others."

Check out the full reports at carinsurancecomparison.com to see more of the most dangerous highways around the country.