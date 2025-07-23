Dave Franco Reveals His First Celebrity Crush As A Kid: 'Gorgeous'

Dave Franco is keeping it real when it comes to his childhood crushes.

In a new Hot Ones Versus interview with his wife and actress Alison Brie, in which they asked personal questions while eating spicy chicken wings, Franco admitted that his first celebrity crush when he was a kid was none other than Helen Mirren, per People.

After initially writing down I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt, Franco, 40, crossed out her name in favor of the 79-year-old The Queen actress, but when Brie saw her name, she was immediately questioning her husband's answer.

"I'm sorry, no. Helen Mirren was your first childhood crush?" she asked, to which he told her, "You can't 'no' Helen Mirren."

Brie, 42, then asked him "from what," wondering if it was a specific role Mirren starred in when he was younger that sparked the crush, he simply replied, "From being gorgeous," adding that Mirren is "like [Rebel Without a Cause actor] James Dean" in how "iconic" she is. His wife, however, called "bulls---" on the answer, sticking with his original response of Hewitt.

Franco and Brie, who have been married since 2017, are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming body horror movie Together, out July 30, in which they portray what Brie previously described as a "dangerously codependent" couple. They have also shared the screen in The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist, both released in 2017.

