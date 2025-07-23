Dozens Of Peacocks And Peahens Stolen From Historic Hotel

Dozens of peacocks and peahens have gone missing from the Ryde Hotel, a historic Art Deco establishment in the Sacramento Delta, California. Hotel staff believe the birds were stolen after a customer reported seeing two men placing one of the birds into a cage on the bed of a pickup truck on Sunday (July 20). Upon conducting a count, staff discovered that only four of the exotic birds remained, according to David Nielsen, the hotel's general manager.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a property crime. Male peacocks are valued at $2,000 each, while peahens are worth $1,000 each, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. The hotel staff, who had grown attached to the birds, are devastated by the loss. Over the years, the peafowls had become a signature feature of the hotel, having reproduced from an initial group of five purchased 14 years ago.

The birds were known for their tame nature, with staff feeding them leftovers like filet mignon and prime rib. Rafe Goorwitch, the hotel's catering coordinator, mentioned that one of the peacocks, affectionately named Alibaba or "Baba," would roam the hotel grounds with an air of authority.

Since the news broke, the hotel has received numerous tips and reports of possible sightings, including neighbors with new peacock pets. In response, the hotel has enhanced its security measures by installing more surveillance cameras and planning additional fencing. Nielsen expressed hope that the birds would be returned, emphasizing their importance to the hotel community.