Fat Joe Admits He Drinks A Shocking Amount Of Diet Soda Every Day
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2025
Fat Joe stunned fans everywhere after he admitted exactly how much diet soda he drinks every day.
On Tuesday, July 22, Joey Crack and Jadakiss dropped their two-hour episode of Joe and Jada featuring Drink Champs' own N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. During the epic crossover, Joe made a shocking confession about the amount of diet soda he consumes daily. He revealed that he has an unhealthy addiction to Diet Pepsi.
"I don't know how safe that is. I'm not a doctor," Joe explained. "I don't give a f**k. I drink too many Diet Pepsi's. I got a problem. 30-40 a day."
"If I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me, 'Yo you got a problem due to Diet Pepsi,' I got to take the s**t on the chin. I got just gotta be like 'I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsi's."
Joe is clearly aware of his addiction and the medical risks involved with drinking that much soda, but he said he has no plans to give up his Diet Pepsi. He went on to explain how he had over 1,000 Diet Pepsi's when he was in jail.
Elsewhere in the episode, Joe, Jada, N.O.R.E., and EFN also debated the only podcasts that mattered. N.O.R.E. previously mentioned that Drink Champs, the Joe Budden Podcast and Million Dollaz Worth of Game were the most important hip-hop pods in the game. Joe tried to weigh in by claiming Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' All The Smoke also deserved their flowers, but N.O. explained that the three aforementioned shows (including other pioneers like The Combat Jack Show) helped pave the way for other hip-hop shows.
Watch both episodes of Joe & Jada featuring Drink Champs below.