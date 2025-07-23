Fat Joe Admits He Drinks A Shocking Amount Of Diet Soda Every Day

"If I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me, 'Yo you got a problem due to Diet Pepsi,' I got to take the s**t on the chin. I got just gotta be like 'I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsi's."



Joe is clearly aware of his addiction and the medical risks involved with drinking that much soda, but he said he has no plans to give up his Diet Pepsi. He went on to explain how he had over 1,000 Diet Pepsi's when he was in jail.



Elsewhere in the episode, Joe, Jada, N.O.R.E., and EFN also debated the only podcasts that mattered. N.O.R.E. previously mentioned that Drink Champs, the Joe Budden Podcast and Million Dollaz Worth of Game were the most important hip-hop pods in the game. Joe tried to weigh in by claiming Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' All The Smoke also deserved their flowers, but N.O. explained that the three aforementioned shows (including other pioneers like The Combat Jack Show) helped pave the way for other hip-hop shows.



