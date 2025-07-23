Giant Heat Dome Blankets Midwest As 100 Million Face Extreme Heat Alerts

A massive heat dome is impacting the United States from Chicago to New Orleans, placing nearly 100 million people under extreme heat alerts. This weather phenomenon, characterized by a large ridge of high pressure, is trapping heat and causing prolonged periods of hot and dry weather across the Midwest and South.

The heat dome will affect nearly 200 million people by the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees in major cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, and Oklahoma City. The high humidity levels are exacerbating the heat, making it feel even hotter than the actual air temperature.

The heat will extend to the East Coast, with cities from Washington to New York City and Boston experiencing highs in the 90s. By the weekend, slightly cooler temperatures are expected in New York and Boston, but the mid-Atlantic will continue to endure extreme heat.

The heat dome will bring temperatures at or above 100 degrees on an almost daily basis. Many cities that have not yet reached 100 degrees this summer are expected to do so during this heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings, watches, and advisories affecting over 70 million Americans.

This summer is on track to be one of the warmest on record, with temperatures averaging 1 to 3 degrees above normal. The prolonged heat and humidity are also expected to cause thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the Upper Midwest. As the heat dome continues to affect large swaths of the country, it is crucial to be aware of heat-related dangers and take precautions to stay safe.