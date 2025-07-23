Giveon Announces Dates For ‘Dear Beloved: The Tour’ With Special Guests

By Tony M. Centeno

July 23, 2025

Givēon
Photo: Getty Images

Givēon is ready to perform songs from his latest album Beloved in cities all over North America.

On Tuesday, July 22, the R&B crooner announced the plans for his "Dear Beloved: The Tour." Givēon will headline the 17-city tour alongside supporting acts Charlotte Day Wilson, Sasha Keable, and the Free Nationals. The California native will kick things off in Seattle on October 1 and travel to other major cities including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. Givēon's final stop of the tour will be in New York City on November 6.

"It’s finally time to take this show on the road. It’s been too long," he wrote on Instagram.

"BELOVED was made to be experienced live.. I cannot wait to see you all," he added.

The Live Nation-produced tour comes in support of Givēon's sophomore album Beloved. His latest project consists of 14 soulful tracks inspired by the iconic era of R&B that dominated the 1970s. Givēon shared the meaning behind the title and explained the direction of it to iHeartRadio when the album dropped earlier this month.

"Considering the fact that the music is warm and classic and '70s inspired and soulful, I just wanted to pull from a term that had all of that wrapped up in it, that I used to hear my grandpa call my grandma," Givēon said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. See the full list of show dates below.

Givēon's "Dear Beloved: The Tour" Dates

Oct. 1 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit

Oct. 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 30 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Nov. 1 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

GIVĒON
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2025 iHeartMedia, Inc.