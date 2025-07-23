Giveon Announces Dates For ‘Dear Beloved: The Tour’ With Special Guests
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2025
Givēon is ready to perform songs from his latest album Beloved in cities all over North America.
On Tuesday, July 22, the R&B crooner announced the plans for his "Dear Beloved: The Tour." Givēon will headline the 17-city tour alongside supporting acts Charlotte Day Wilson, Sasha Keable, and the Free Nationals. The California native will kick things off in Seattle on October 1 and travel to other major cities including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. Givēon's final stop of the tour will be in New York City on November 6.
"It’s finally time to take this show on the road. It’s been too long," he wrote on Instagram.
"BELOVED was made to be experienced live.. I cannot wait to see you all," he added.
The Live Nation-produced tour comes in support of Givēon's sophomore album Beloved. His latest project consists of 14 soulful tracks inspired by the iconic era of R&B that dominated the 1970s. Givēon shared the meaning behind the title and explained the direction of it to iHeartRadio when the album dropped earlier this month.
"Considering the fact that the music is warm and classic and '70s inspired and soulful, I just wanted to pull from a term that had all of that wrapped up in it, that I used to hear my grandpa call my grandma," Givēon said.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. See the full list of show dates below.
Givēon's "Dear Beloved: The Tour" Dates
Oct. 1 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau
Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater
Oct. 20 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit
Oct. 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 30 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
Nov. 1 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Nov. 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden