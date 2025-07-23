"BELOVED was made to be experienced live.. I cannot wait to see you all," he added.



The Live Nation-produced tour comes in support of Givēon's sophomore album Beloved. His latest project consists of 14 soulful tracks inspired by the iconic era of R&B that dominated the 1970s. Givēon shared the meaning behind the title and explained the direction of it to iHeartRadio when the album dropped earlier this month.



"Considering the fact that the music is warm and classic and '70s inspired and soulful, I just wanted to pull from a term that had all of that wrapped up in it, that I used to hear my grandpa call my grandma," Givēon said.



Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. See the full list of show dates below.