Giving Young Kids Smartphones Linked To Poor Mental Health As Adults: Study

By iHeartRadio

July 23, 2025

Digital Native Baby - a young baby girl uses a smartphone whilst her mum sleeps
Photo: Justin Paget / DigitalVision / Getty Images

A recent study warns that giving children smartphones before age 13 can negatively impact their mental health and well-being. Published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, the study analyzed data from over 100,000 young adults aged 18 to 24. It found that those who received smartphones at age 12 or younger had higher rates of suicidal thoughts, aggression, and detachment from reality.

The study highlights that early smartphone ownership often leads to early social media access, which can expose children to cyberbullying, disrupted sleep, and poor family relationships. These factors contribute significantly to mental health issues in young adulthood. Lead researcher Dr. Tara Thiagarajan from Sapien Labs noted that the younger a child receives a smartphone, the more profound the negative impact on their mental health.

The research suggests that early access to social media explains about 40% of the link between early smartphone ownership and poorer mental health.

Dr. Thiagarajan emphasized the need for policymakers to restrict smartphone access for children under 13, promote digital literacy education, and enforce corporate accountability.

Countries like France, the Netherlands, Italy, and New Zealand have already implemented restrictions on smartphone use in schools. In the United States, states like New York, Alabama, and North Dakota have passed legislation to limit smartphone access in educational institutions.

Although the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, the researchers argue that the potential harm is too significant to ignore. They recommend delaying smartphone access until children are older and encouraging parents to discuss responsible internet use with their children.

