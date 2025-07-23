Judge Denies Justice Department Request To Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Files

A U.S. judge has denied a request from the Justice Department to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The decision, made on Wednesday (July 23) by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg, marks the first ruling in a series of attempts by President Donald Trump's administration to disclose more information about the case.

The request was linked to federal investigations into Epstein from 2005 and 2007. According to court documents, the Justice Department has also made similar requests in Manhattan federal court concerning a later indictment involving Epstein and his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Judge Rosenberg ruled that the request did not meet the exceptions to the rules that require grand jury material to remain confidential. She stated that the court's "hands are tied" and noted that district courts in the U.S. are generally prohibited from unsealing grand jury testimony except under very specific circumstances.

This ruling comes amid a scandal involving President Trump's previous connections to Epstein, which has caused significant unrest within his political base. The Justice Department's efforts to unseal the transcripts continue as they seek further information related to the case.